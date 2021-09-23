 Skip to main content
CJ’s Corner Grill
701 Shore Road // CJsCornerGrill.com

A beloved combination of croissant and donut, CJ’s Corner Grill puts their own spin on things for this breakfast bite: Nutella-stuffed croissants are dipped in funnel cake batter and topped with strawberries, bananas, cream cheese icing and a Nutella drizzle. Mmmm …

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

