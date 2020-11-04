 Skip to main content
Civil unrest in the wake of Election Day? No issues so far, South Jersey police say
Civil unrest in the wake of Election Day? No issues so far, South Jersey police say

AC BOARDED UP

On Saturday, workers boarded up a number of national brand stores at the Tanger Outlets the Walk — including Forever 21, Coach, Famous Footwear and Guess. 

South Jersey law enforcement officials prepared for possible civil unrest on and in the wake of Election Day, but as of Wednesday morning, there haven’t been any issues.

Just after 9 a.m., Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin both said there have been no issues so far.

“We have no reports of intimidation or unrest in Pleasantville,” Riggin said. “We are monitoring a number of open intelligence sources and maintaining open communication with a network of law enforcement, emergency management and community partners. We do not anticipate unrest in our area but we are well prepared in the event we are needed.”

Several businesses in Atlantic City, particularly at Tanger Outlets the Walk, were boarded up over the weekend, prepared for any civil unrest related to the election.

