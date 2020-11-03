Civil unrest during Election Day? No issues so far, South Jersey police say

South Jersey law enforcement officials prepared for possible civil unrest on Election Day, but as of Tuesday morning, there haven’t been any issues.

Just before 9 a.m., Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin both said there have been no issues so far.

Several businesses in Atlantic City, particularly at Tanger Outlets the Walk, were boarded up over the weekend, prepared for any civil unrest related to the election.

According to the Associated Press:

Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations center just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cyber-security component of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be wary and patient.

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the center there was "some early indication of system disruption,” but he did not elaborate. He says he has "confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure.”