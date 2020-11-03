 Skip to main content
Civil unrest during Election Day? No issues so far, South Jersey police say
Atlantic City Boarded up

Businesses along the Walk Tanger Outlets Atlantic City are boarding up in preparation for the election Monday Nov 2, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea
South Jersey law enforcement officials prepared for possible civil unrest on Election Day, but as of Tuesday morning, there haven’t been any issues.

Just before 9 a.m., Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin both said there have been no issues so far.

Several businesses in Atlantic City, particularly at Tanger Outlets the Walk, were boarded up over the weekend, prepared for any civil unrest related to the election.

According to the Associated Press:

Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations center just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cyber-security component of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be wary and patient.

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the center there was "some early indication of system disruption,” but he did not elaborate. He says he has "confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure.”

Krebs says officials have seen attempts by foreign actors "to interfere in the 2020 election.” But he says officials “have addressed those threats quickly" and "comprehensively.”

Krebs says Election Day “in some sense is half-time.” He says, “There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere and undermine confidence in the election.” He asks all Americans "to treat all sensational and unverified claims with skepticism and remember technology sometimes fails.”

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

