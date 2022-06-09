City of Pleasantville to Host Day of Art, Music, and Wellness

PLEASANTVILLE — The City of Pleasantville has designated the stretch of Main Street between West Jersey Avenue and the Black Horse Pike as its Art District and is hosting its first ever Art, Music, and Wellness Day 1 to 5 p.m. on June 10.

The event is sponsored by WellCare, Hope Exists, Oceanside 1 Family Success Center, the City of Pleasantville and the Neighborhood Preservation Program. It is free and open to all, featuring music all day with DJ Ray Tyler.

The emphasis of the day is on health programming.

The event features numerous community partners and vendors offering free resources for mental health, substance abuse, community resources and social services.

There also will be a performance by jazz artist Tony Day, featuring Across the Globe Music Group. Additionally, Ideal Studio will present an uplifting musical message of unity and empowerment.

Attendees are urged to come hungry as the event will feature food and ice cream trucks. All attendees of the Art, Music, and Wellness Day will receive two tickets that can be redeemed at any of the food trucks.

In keeping with the launch of Pleasantville’s Art District, there will be an art exhibit featuring Tyrone Hart and Ralph Hunter, with murals on display and opportunities for community members to participate in crafts and activities/games for kids of all ages.

Rain date is set for 1 to 5 p.m. on June 17.