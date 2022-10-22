 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Atlantic City to host Winter Wonderland Parade

The City of Atlantic City has announced the return of its Winter Wonderland Parade.

The holiday-themed parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at noon. The parade route will be along Atlantic Avenue, from Albany Avenue to South Carolina Avenue.

For those interested in participating in the parade, the city is accepting entry forms. Forms are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. There is no cost to participate in the parade.

Parade categories include marching bands, floats, costumed characters, decorated cars, and dance/drill team. The registration form can be found on the city’s website at ACNJ.gov. For more information, call 609-347-5823.

— Press staff reports

