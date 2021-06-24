Cities stripped of minor league teams finding ways forward

Mayor Scott Conger told The Associated Press he sees significant financial opportunity for the city in finding a new use for the city-owned facility.

For starters, Conger said, baseball's biggest impact on his community never came from the Generals, but instead from the youth travel tournaments held on the 17-field sports complex nearby. Those tournaments are still bringing families to the area in droves.

The city had been paying around $1.3 million annually in stadium operations as part of their agreement with the Generals, and Conger said “the return on investment annually was not anywhere near where it needed to be.”

“We have a prime and fantastic asset for the city of Jackson right in a prime location on Interstate 40, and people want to be a part of it and utilize the stadium,” he said. “I think for us, it’s really the first time that we’ve been in charge of our own destiny with that stadium. And so we have an opportunity to maximize the stadium usage to its full potential.”

That doesn't mean there isn't disappointment. Josh Smith, a 45-year-old marketing manager in Jackson, said the community is missing the Generals dearly.