Circus arrives in Atlantic City for summer

ATLANTIC CITY - The circus came to town Monday and set up shop off the Boardwalk for a summer stint of shows starting July 1.
The show will take place next to the Showboat Resort and Convention Hotel and feature performances every weekend through Labor Day.
Two shows - one family-friendly, the other more adult-oriented - will be offered.
Visit superamericancircus.com for tickets and more information on the family-themed show; for the adult show, go to www.cirquerisque.com.
The circus is the latest offering from Showboat, which earlier this spring unveilled the state’s largest arcade, Lucky Snake.