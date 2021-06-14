 Skip to main content
Circus arrives in Atlantic City for summer
Circus arrives in Atlantic City for summer

ATLANTIC CITY - The circus came to town Monday and set up shop off the Boardwalk for a summer stint of shows starting July 1.

The show will take place next to the Showboat Resort and Convention Hotel and feature performances every weekend through Labor Day.

Two shows - one family-friendly, the other more adult-oriented - will be offered.

Visit superamericancircus.com for tickets and more information on the family-themed show; for the adult show, go to www.cirquerisque.com.

The circus is the latest offering from Showboat, which earlier this spring unveilled the state’s largest arcade, Lucky Snake.

