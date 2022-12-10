 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ciara "CC" DiMauro, Middle Township

The senior led the team in both goals (17) and assists (14). She finished with 48 points. DiMauro scored two or more goals in seven games this season and had at least a point in 13 of 14 games.

