Ciara "CC" DiMauro, Middle Township

The senior led the team in both goals (17) and assists (14). She finished with 48 points. DiMauro scored two or more goals in seven games this season and had at least a point in 13 of 14 games.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today