When Cory Raab was a child, he remembers eating “too many” bowls of cereal before school.

Then when not in school, his summer days often involved walking the family dogs to the local ice cream shop for a treat.

Hence, the inspiration for his unique cereal-infused ice cream shop, Churn House Ice Cream & Cereal Bar, located on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City.

“I took my two favorite childhood things together and combined them,” Raab says, who's now 28, adding with a grin, “What’s not to like?”

Raab, a true local having lived in Ocean City and the surrounding area his entire life, opened the shop in 2021. He says his favorite part of the business is the customers.

“My favorite part is the customers and the fact that you never have any sad people,” Raab says. “Everyone’s happy. They ate dinner, they’re just relaxing and ready to enjoy their night with some ice cream.”

The indoor space, while small, is brightly painted and includes signs detailing how to create a cereal-infused concoction that matches whatever the customer might be craving.

Customers start by choosing what “style” of ice cream dish they’d like — a cup, waffle cone, milkshake or kiddie cup.

From there, they choose what ice cream they’d like — pretty easy, since Churn House only offers vanilla, chocolate or a twist with both. They also have these flavors in vegan ice cream, made using oat and coconut milk.

The next step involves choosing what one or two cereals the customer would like to churn into their ice cream. Just some of the multitude of cereals available to select from include Apple Jacks, Froot Loops, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Special K, and gluten-free and vegan granola.

“We hand-scoop (the ice cream) into the churn machine, and then we add your favorite cereal. It’s going to blend it together and come out like a soft-serve type of ice cream,” Raab explains as he stands near the machines, two large metal pieces from the 1980s. “The cereal is going to give it a little bit of crunch inside the ice cream. So it blends it inside, and then you’re going to choose your favorite toppings.”

Toppings to pick from include favorites such as jimmies — also known as sprinkles — and chocolate chips, mini M&Ms, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, crushed peanuts, cookie dough bites and much more. After selecting the toppings, the ice cream is topped with a drizzle of either chocolate, marshmallow, strawberry, peanut butter or caramel.

The menu wall also features the store’s “Churned Favorites,” which are mixtures of ice cream, cereal and toppings Raab and his team have created.

Some Churned Favorites include the Kookie, an Oreo-lover's dream made with vanilla ice cream, Cookie Crisp and Oreo O’s, and topped with cookie dough bites, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle; the Peanut Butter Wipe Out, made with vanilla ice cream, Cocoa Pebbles and Peanut Butter Crunch and then topped with crushed Reese’s, brownie bites and peanut butter drizzle; and the Sweet Tooth, a colorful vanilla ice cream creation that kids are sure to love made with Fruity Pebbles and topped with more Fruity Pebbles, strawberries and a marshmallow drizzle.

After getting their ice cream, families and friends can head outside to the side yard, complete with about six or seven tables with chairs and decorated with string lights.

“It’s relaxing back there,” Raab says. “We have some music going, and in the summer we’ll have live music usually weekly.”

What’s unique about Churn House is the location doesn’t only open for the summer months but is open in the off-season as well.

“Our thing here is living on island time. I want anyone who comes here to just enjoy their ice cream and relax and have good island vibes…relaxed island vibes with awesome, cereal-infused ice cream,” Raab says, with a laugh.