Chuck Norris wasn't in D.C., rep says

A rep for actor Chuck Norris shut down chatter that the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was among the pro-Trump rioters who attended the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Photos of a Norris lookalike began circulating on social media this week as campaigns were underway to identify violent participants in Washington, D.C. One man shared a photo with the lookalike identifying him as Norris, and several Twitter users who saw the photo and video of the apparent body double began to trash the the actor.
“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike, although Chuck is much more handsome,” Norris’ manager, Erik Kritzer, wrote in an email to The Times Tuesday. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”
Norris has been candid about his conservative Christian views, gun-rights activism and championing Republican politicians.
The 80-year-old actor has not made any other statements about the riots or attended rallies during the pandemic, Kritzer said. Norris announced his support for President Donald Trump in 2016.
Boseman, T’Challa won’t be in ‘Black Panther 2’: The “Black Panther” franchise will go on without Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the 2018 comic book adaptation.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Deadline that neither Boseman or the character he played would be back in “Black Panther 2” in any form.
“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Feige said.
Instead, Feige says the superhero franchise will revolve around the mythical land of Wakanda, which T’Challa ruled. Ryan Coogler is working on a script for the highly anticipated sequel. His credits include the first “Black Panther,” the second “Creed” film and “Fruitvale Station.”
Boseman died in August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
Howard Stern says it’s time to move on: Howard Stern turned 67 on Tuesday and started his birthday doing what he did last year — agonizing over the Trump presidency.
According to Stern, who started a new five-year contract with SiriusXM this month, neither he nor President Trump, 74, are going to make the country great again. It’s time to move on.
“Trumpies, close your ears for a second,” Stern said before launching into a rant about all of Trump’s failed businesses, which he thinks is this president’s “Karma.”
The self-proclaimed King of All Media alienated many fans in 2020 by raging against Trump, who was a frequent guest on “The Howard Stern Show” over the years.
“We’re almost in a civil war,” Stern said. “This whole ‘make America great.’ We were great. Now I wish we could get back to where we were (before Trump).”