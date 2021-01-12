Chuck Norris wasn't in D.C., rep says

A rep for actor Chuck Norris shut down chatter that the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was among the pro-Trump rioters who attended the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Photos of a Norris lookalike began circulating on social media this week as campaigns were underway to identify violent participants in Washington, D.C. One man shared a photo with the lookalike identifying him as Norris, and several Twitter users who saw the photo and video of the apparent body double began to trash the the actor.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike, although Chuck is much more handsome,” Norris’ manager, Erik Kritzer, wrote in an email to The Times Tuesday. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Norris has been candid about his conservative Christian views, gun-rights activism and championing Republican politicians.

The 80-year-old actor has not made any other statements about the riots or attended rallies during the pandemic, Kritzer said. Norris announced his support for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Boseman, T’Challa won’t be in ‘Black Panther 2’: The “Black Panther” franchise will go on without Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the 2018 comic book adaptation.