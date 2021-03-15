 Skip to main content
Christopher Willis, 31
Christopher Willis, 31

Christopher Willis 2

Christopher Willis, 31, of Atlantic City, died on his birthday, Feb. 10, due to COVID-19.

Willis died on Feb. 10 after a three-month battle with COVID-19. 

Keisha Willis, 48, said her son was born with a neurological disease and degenerative muscle disease that limited his ability to walk and live independently.

“He was 31, but was like a 9- or 10-year-old mentally,” said his mother, who works at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City taking reservations.

Breaking News