Christmas with Harte and O. Henry
Cape May Presbyterian Church, East Lynne Theater, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 9, 10 and 11; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, $28 adults, free for children 12 and under: A pair of Christmas classics will spring to life on stage as Cape May’s East Lynne Theater Company presents “Christmas with Harte and O. Henry.” Each performance will include a pair of Western Christmas tales: the first, Francis Bret Harte’s “Dick Spindler’s Family Christmas” tells the tale of how a rather unorthodox family Christmas party managed to come together in the town of Rough and Ready; the second, O. Henry’s “Christmas by Injunction,” explores the fun story of how a gold miner named Cherokee strikes it rich and decides to play Santa Claus to the entire town of Yellowhammer. Each of these quirky holiday tales were adapted for the stage by East Lynne’s artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth, who performs more than 30 characters throughout the show, bringing each to life with her remarkable talents. Go to EastLynneTheater.org.

