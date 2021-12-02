Christmas with Elvis

 Skip to main content
Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, $30: Elvis impersonator Matt Lewis will be backed by the 12-piece “Long Live the King Orchestra” as he channels The King of Rock ’n’ Roll in this holiday-themed tribute concert. Fans can expect to hear some of Elvis’ most treasured holiday favorites such as “Blue Christmas,” “White Christmas” and many other colorful Christmas tunes in this one-night-only show. The Landis Theater is located Go to TheLandisTheater.com.

Related to this story

