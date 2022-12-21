Christmas Weekend Still Frigid

The arctic cold front will bring that piece of the polar vortex our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve is setting up to be our second coldest since records started at Atlantic City International, with a high of 25 degrees. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City will definitely be in the top 10. However, there records stretch to 1874, so it's harder to reach the top spot.

I have a high of 25 degrees inland and 26 degrees at the coast. Factor in the stiff west wind, and it'll feel no better than 15 degrees all day long.

Saturday night will still be breezy. Lows will be 10 to 15 degrees, well below average. Single digit wind chills will be likely. A few spots will be below zero.

Then comes Christmas, and it'll feel like the North Pole. It does look like temperatures wind up a degree or two milder than Saturday. It doesn't matter, we'll still be on pace for our coldest holiday since 2000. According to the cash-back shopping website Rakuten, the Razor Scooter was the top holiday gift that year.

Winds will be lighter than Saturday. Still, wind chills will be in the teens for most of the day. It'll be a frozen, blue Christmas.