Christmas Parades in Millville, Sea Isle City, and Vineland
top story

Christmas Parades in Millville, Sea Isle City, and Vineland

Holiday parades are still taking place this season, but with added restrictions. Two are happening on Friday, Nov. 27 in Sea Isle and Millville.

 Dave Griffin

Three socially distant parades are being held in South Jersey this weekend, beginning with two taking place tonight.

Millville’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for 7 p.m.  Friday, November 27. The parade will take place on High Street, but can also be viewed on Local Channel 22, the Quinn Broadcasting Facebook page, or QBVCTV22.com.

The Sea Isle City Christmas parade will also take place  7 p.m. this evening. It will begin on 29th Street, proceed to Landis Avenue and 94th Street before returning north on Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard.

The Vineland Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 28 at 5 p.m. It will take place on Landis Avenue in Downtown Vineland. A livestream of the parade can be viewed through these links: https://www.facebook.com/BFAlivestream, https://www.youtube.com/user/VLDSchoolsTV, and https://www.facebook.com/VinelandPublicSchools.

The public is welcome to attend all of these events; however, authorities are advising attendees to wear a mask and take social distancing precautions.

