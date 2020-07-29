Question: Last year, an elderly distant cousin who died included me in her will as the recipient of some antique Christmas tree decorations that were owned by members of our family for several generations.
I am particularly interested in a large, round, heavy rose-pink color, 47/8-inch-high Christmas tree ball with a fancy engraved brass hanging cap.
Identified as an “antique German Kugel,” it is in perfect condition, and I would appreciate any information you can provide about its possible age, maker and worth. M.T., Brigantine
Answer: The gift you described is one of the very large, thick glass, hand-blown, brass-capped Christmas tree ornaments that originated in Germany in 1848 and were made there until the early 1900s.
Kugel, the German word for globe or ball, names the thousands of solid glass decorations, produced in shapes that included grapes, berry clusters, apples, pears, pine cones and tear drops. Popular colors included red, cobalt blue, green, amethyst, rose, pink, silver and gold.
Initially found to be too heavy to hang on Christmas trees, they often were hung from ceilings and eventually were made lighter.
F.W. Woolworth has been credited with bringing Kugels to America in the 1880s as has their advertisement in a mail order catalog.
After World War II, residents fleeing from East Germany brought old glass Kugel ornament molds that had been in their families for generations with them to the West German town of Neustadt, where they eventually were produced for worldwide markets.
Later, poor copies made in India were sold as originals in a number of locations.
The Christmas Kugel you described is a popular 1870s piece, identified by additional information you provided. Asking prices for ones like it range from $125 upward, and an example in very good condition recently sold for $320.
Question: I own a perfect Annie Oakley American Character Doll won by my late mother at a school bingo sale many years ago.
The doll was exhibited in our family room’s Wild West case that held a variety of collectibles. “Annie” is 17 inches tall, with a hard plastic head and body, blonde braided wig, moving blue eyes and a closed mouth.
She is wearing her original gold and green fringed and embroidered Western-style clothes, black boots, a holster and a gold Western hat.
Her metal gun is marked with her maker’s name, and she has a paper wrist tag. What can you tell me about Annie, her maker and her value, if anything. C.G., Longport
Answer: Annie was made by the American Character Doll Company during the 1950s.
Founded in 1919, the firm produced small rubber, composition, hard plastic and vinyl character dolls, all elegantly costumed, until it closed in 1968.
Best known were the company’s composition dolls, including Campbell Kids, Tiny Tears and Betsy McCall.
American Character’s Annie Oakley doll was offered in 15- to 25-inch heights with the company’s “Sweet Sue” model body. She wore an Annie Oakley outfit that included matching skirt and bolero, satin blouse and scarf, felt hat, holster with two guns and cowboy boots.
An American Annie Oakley Character Doll like yours with no cracks, chips or holes in its body or clothes brought $141 this year.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
