The Egg Harbor City Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post 158 and Auxiliary Unit held a "Christmas in July" collection drive, for toiletries, socks, and snacks. The donations were given to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland and to the Veterans at the Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.
Christmas in July donation drive
