Christian Rando Egg Harbor Township

The senior quarterback completed 6 of 8 passes for 157 yards and three TDs as the Eagles won their second straight contest with a 56-18 victory over Absegami. Rando also ran for and threw for a two-point conversion. EHT (2-2) hosts Clearview Regional (0-4) 6 p.m. Friday.
