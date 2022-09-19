 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christian Rando Egg Harbor Township

  • 0

The senior quarterback completed 6 of 8 passes for 157 yards and three TDs as the Eagles won their second straight contest with a 56-18 victory over Absegami. Rando also ran for and threw for a two-point conversion. EHT (2-2) hosts Clearview Regional (0-4) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News