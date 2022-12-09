 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian DeLeon, Vineland

Competing in the toughest division in the CAL, the senior was solid in the back for the Fighting Clan. Vineland tied with Hammonton and Egg Harbor Township mainly due to a strong defensive effort led by DeLeon. He was their shutdown defender and had four assists.

