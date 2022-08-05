Child porn downloads traced to Tuckerton man, authorities say

TOMS RIVER — The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office tracked child pornography downloaded from the internet to a Tuckerton man, leading to his arrest.

Jeremy Bradley-Forman, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The county prosecutor was notified by the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that it detected a Google user downloading the pornography. The Prosecutor's Office then was lead to Bradley-Forman's address, it said.

When Bradley-Forman's residence was searched by authorities, a desktop with a hard drive storing child pornographic images was discovered, officials said. Other electronic devices were seized as well, and are awaiting forensic tests, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Bradley-Forman was arrested, taken to the borough police headquarters, then transported to the Ocean County jail. He will stay there until a detention hearing, the Prosecutor's Office said.