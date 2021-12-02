Chiefs leaning on unsung heroes in their Super Bowl pursuit

“Fenton is one of my favorite guys,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "because he’s so mellow and yet he plays so aggressive. If you watch him during practice, he just kind of cruises along and all of a sudden there’s that burst once he gets out there, but if you saw him just walking out onto the field, you go, “Man, this guy needs to get some sleep.”

When you combine him with Sneed, a fourth-round pick in last year's draft whose physicality has made him a menace for wide receivers, the Chiefs suddenly have one of the best young cornerback tandems in the NFL.

Humphrey was the top center chosen in April's draft, but that merely meant he went No. 63 overall.

He's not the only rookie to earn a starting job right away, either. The Chiefs used a sixth-round pick on Trey Smith, whose stock dropped because of some medical concerns, and he's been a stalwart at right guard since training camp.

“That position, you’re never quite sure how that’s going to transition with the big guys, especially at the center spot,” Reid said. "You come in and you’ve got all this stuff dumped on you, the mental part of the game, and Creed has handled that.

"Then, Trey has brought a different style in there," Reid continued. "He’s going to maul you and try to beat you up and that whole deal, so he does a nice job with that. There’s a physical presence to his game. Both of them have a ton of room to grow, but they're sure doing a nice job right now."