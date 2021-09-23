 Skip to main content
Chido Burrito
807 Tilton Road // ChidoBurrito.com

So-Cal style Mexican food is the name of the game at this casual space on Tilton Road in Northfield, and if you are talking So-Cal Mexican grub, the fish taco is king. Crispy fish paired with your choice of toppings in a corn or flour tortilla – you can practically taste the Pacific!

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

