Since acquiring the business in 2020, Karl Kulakowski has prided himself in transforming Chico & Sons into an award-winning engaging restaurant selling quality sandwiches and takeout food.

“We specialize in specialty sandwiches,” Kulakowski said. “We invite celebrities from ‘The Sopranos’ and they make their own sandwiches in the shop, in their honor, we put them on a menu.”

Customers may be enticed to visit the restaurant by sandwiches called “The Vito” and “Tony’s Goomah,” but they stay because of the quality ingredients that set these sandwiches apart from the competition.

“It’s a quality that we provide, even during the pandemic, there was a crazy increase in prices, labor shortages and stuff, but we still didn’t settle for less,” Kulakowski said.

After winning Best of The Press last year, Kulakowski said the restaurant received record-breaking business as a result of the publicity. However his 14 employees were able to keep up with demand and still produce quality foods, earning Chico & Sons the award again this year, much to the delight of the owner.

“It means a lot. It’s the volume of people who are voting. And to be coming from nowhere and to become a gold winner, it means the world to us. I mean it’s not just me, it’s every member that is working with Chico that’s part of this big success,” Kulakowski said.

Kulakowski previously worked in many restaurants around the area, and enjoys what he does and the success of the business. Once the economy stabilizes, he hopes to expand the business to other locations. For now, he is focused on keeping this location as engaging as possible and continuing to bring buzz to the small South Jersey town.

“We actually have one event coming up on Halloween day with Young Henry from ‘Goodfellas’ and we have Eugene from Sopranos coming, so they’re going to make sandwiches as well. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.” Kulakowski said.