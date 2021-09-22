Chickie’s & Pete’s

Philly Style Roast Pork Slider
6055 E. Black Horse Pike // ChickiesAndPetes.com
While most people immediately think of the cheesesteak when the topic of famous Philly sandwiches comes up, those in the know are keenly aware that a sandwich consisting of roast pork with sharp provolone and broccoli rabe is nearly as beloved in the City of Brotherly Love. Chickie’s and Pete’s is the perfect spot to introduce anyone who has not tried this masterpiece.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.