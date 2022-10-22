Primary Color: Tabby Age: 0yrs 0mths 11wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A former teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology was charged Tuesday with endangerment and criminal sexual misconduct. The char…
The “Jeopardy” champion from Cape May County is making a run at history, but viewers will have to wait until next month to see what fate has i…
One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The NJ Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing was in lockdown for several hours Saturday to investigate reports of shot…
ATLANTIC CITY – The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority supported two planned cannabis businesses in the city on Tuesday, part of a grow…
OCEAN CITY – The occupants of 1912 Ferndale Dr. were able to evacuate with no injuries as flames spread through the home Tuesday morning.
AVALON — Pro pickleball is coming to Avalon, bringing with it a projected $1 million worth of economic impact, Mayor Martin Pagliughi announce…
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Sometime in 2025, there will be three lanes in both directions of the entire length of the Atlantic City Expressway, offici…
MAYS LANDING — Peter Thompson, a former South Jersey sportscaster and instructor at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, is accused of…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.