Chiamaka Wokocha, Absegami

Chiamaka Wokocha headshot

Wokocha

The senior scored a team-leading 20 goals to go with five assists for 45 points. Wokocha scored against some really good teams in the area, like Cedar Creek, Middle Township, Camden Catholic, Delsea Regional and Our Lady of Mercy Academy.

