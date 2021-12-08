Cheryl Reeve named USA Basketball women's team coach

Reeve has won four WNBA championships with Minnesota.

“I think what we’ve done for many years has been really successful. It will serve me well to listen to what has worked," Reeve said. “From a coaching stand point, what I witnessed is that coaches have to come in and be themselves. I’ve had good fortune to be around that and see what does and doesn’t work.”

The U.S. is in a bit of transition with five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird retiring from international play. Her backcourt partner for all those gold medals, Diana Taurasi, hasn’t decided whether she will keep playing for USA Basketball or retire as well.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles, who plays for Reeve in Minnesota, also said she is retiring from USA Basketball. The Americans still will have a dominant interior presence with Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Reeve knows there's a wealth of talent in the U.S. team pool.