 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2)
0 comments

Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2)

Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

EHT beat Oakcrest 13-7 last week. EHT sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has made 19 tackles, five for losses. Wide receiver Xavier Bullock is averaging 15.5 yards per catch. Cherry Hill West quarterback Jordan Gonzalez has thrown for 183 yards and a TD.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News