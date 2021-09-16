Cherry Hill West (0-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2)
6 p.m. Friday
EHT beat Oakcrest 13-7 last week. EHT sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has made 19 tackles, five for losses. Wide receiver Xavier Bullock is averaging 15.5 yards per catch. Cherry Hill West quarterback Jordan Gonzalez has thrown for 183 yards and a TD.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today