Cherokee football player kneels for national anthem to protest racial injustice

Hightower, 17, said he has been contemplating his decision to take a knee for much of the offseason, calling the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police “a triggering moment” for him.

Cherokee coach Brian Glatz, who was aware of Hightower’s intention to kneel, was supportive of the actions of one of his team captains.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions about these issues as a team,” Glatz said. “We’re all about the team and Darnell understands that. He knows that we don’t want to take anything away from the team. He’s a great kid.

“We’ve stressed that we need to have empathy and understanding for each other. That’s how we can be the best team we can be and an example of social interaction and respect.”

Cherokee’s student population is 80% white, 9% Asian and 6% Black, according to schooldigger.com. Hightower said there are about five Black players on the Chiefs’ varsity.

Hightower, who lives in Marlton, said he received positive feedback from teammates, both white and Black.

“I had (white) teammates tell me they didn’t really understand before this,” Hightower said.