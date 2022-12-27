Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25

Hasanur Freeman led Atlantic City with eight points.
Atlantic City 7 11 0 7 - 25
Cherokee 10 10 11 14 - 45
AC-Jones 6, Turner 2, Finks 2, T. Jones 7, Freeman 8
Cherokee-Sellers 5, Holt 16, Bell 1, Carr 12, Galasso 9, Rivito 2
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today