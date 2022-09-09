Cherokee 20, No. 8 St. Augustine Prep 14 — FINAL

Cherokee opened the game with a long kick return, but quickly turned it over on down. St. Augustine put together a methodical drive, capped by a 3-yard TD run by Tristan McLeer to make it 7-0.

Cherokee tied it in the second quarter on Murad Campfield's 6-yard run. Ryan Bender then found Trent Osborn on a 44-yard TD connection to put the Chiefs up 13-7. Bender threw his second TD of the game, a 16-yarder to Campfield to give Cherokee a 20-7 lead heading into the break.

Na'cire Christmas brought some cheer to the Hermits to open the third quarter. He fielded the opening kickoff from the 2-yard line, found a hole up the middle and raced toward the end zone to cut the Chiefs' lead to 20-14.

The Hermits had two chances late in the fourth quarter to try to tie the game, but the Chiefs' defense made stops both times, including a sack that ended the game.

St. Augustine;7 0 7 0—14

Cherokee;0 20 0 0—20

FIRST QUARTER

SA—McLeer 3 run (Freund kick)

SECOND QUARTER

C—Campfield 6 run (kick)

C—Osborn 44 pass from Bender (kick failed)

C—Campfield 26 pass from Bender (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SA—Christmas 98 kick return (Freund kick)

Records—St. Augustine 1-2, Cherokee 1-2.