Cherokee (0-1) at Hammonton (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Hammonton opened with a 20-14 win over Notre Dame. Kenny Smith, Justin Doughty and Lucas Goehringer all rushed for TDs for Hammonton. Cherokee is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11 after a 34-31 season-opening loss to Holy Spirit. Brandon Boria rushed for 195 yards in the loss.

