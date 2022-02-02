Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City:

Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with Smoked Blue Cheese
Sriracha heat meets honey sweet in this glorious mashup from Chelsea Five Gastropub. This wing took 1st place from the judges two years in a row (at Wing Wars III and Wing Wars IV), and it’s back again looking to snag the crown for a third year. It’s a fantastic wing, and the blue cheese dipping sauce adds a bit of smoke to the mix for a divine ending to a fantastic culinary tale.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.