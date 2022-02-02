 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City:
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City:

Sriracha-Honey Chicken Wings with Smoked Blue Cheese

Sriracha heat meets honey sweet in this glorious mashup from Chelsea Five Gastropub. This wing took 1st place from the judges two years in a row (at Wing Wars III and Wing Wars IV), and it’s back again looking to snag the crown for a third year. It’s a fantastic wing, and the blue cheese dipping sauce adds a bit of smoke to the mix for a divine ending to a fantastic culinary tale.

