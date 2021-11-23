 Skip to main content
It doesn’t matter what day it is, a trip to Tropicana Atlantic City’s Chelsea 5 Gastropub always feels like a special occasion with its sheik style and magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean, but for Thanksgiving they are really pulling out all the stops. Their incredible holiday menu is available for $39 per person and will offer diners the ability to customize their meal to their liking. First course choices include a Caesar salad, butternut squash soup or local produce-based Chelsea House salad. All guests can enjoy Nicholas Farm roasted turkey served with herb gravy, cornbread and chorizo stuffing and macaroni and cheese alongside a tangy-sweet Jersey cranberry sauce. Those dining will have a choice between buttermilk or sweet mashed potatoes. For dessert, options include a tart Meyer lemon cheesecake, traditional pumpkin or apple crumb pies. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.

