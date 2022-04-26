Cheesesteak Eggrolls, Brussels Sprouts and TacoFat Fries at TacocaT

Launched in 2020, TacocaT was the brainchild of owners Mike and Randi Talley, the husband and wife team behind the tasty, Mexican-themed dishes at this Margate hotspot. But despite having a menu with an overall Mexican focus, some of the best items at TacocaT are anything but traditional south-of-the-border grub. In fact, THREE of their apps were good enough to make our list: Cheesesteak eggrolls, Brussels sprouts and TacoFat fries

Since debuting on the menu, the cheesesteak eggrolls have been a massive hit, with their combination of shaved beef, diced onions and cheese served with a side of sriracha ketchup for dipping.

“We make them fresh and roll them ourselves, and initially we could not keep up,” Talley says. “We had to figure out how to get these things made to satisfy the demand. But that’s a good problem to have, and we figured it out.”

Though Brussels sprouts may have had something of an image problem up until their recent comeback, the version served at TacocaT is so freakin’ good you’ll wonder if it’s even the same vegetable that you would regularly turn your nose up at as a kid. Fresh Brussels sprout leaves get flash fried and sprinkled with a combo of parmesan cheese and truffle oil and are then paired with a smoky chipotle aioli for the win.

The newest all-star of the app squad at TacocaT is the TacoFat Fries. They just joined the menu in February but are already causing quite the buzz and for good reason. Picture a pizza box layered with crispy french fries loaded with queso, chicken, steak and chorizo and topped with homemade avocado-lime crema, chipotle aioli, hot honey, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro and cotija cheese. It looks like a firecracker went off in a Mexican shopping cart and everything landed in one glorious pile of deliciousness.

TacocaT is located at 8 S. Essex Ave in Margate. Go to TacocatSouthJersey.com.

