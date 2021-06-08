 Skip to main content
Cheers
Cheers

Cheers: Joel Embiid might not have been named the NBA MVP on Tuesday, but he dominated Game 2. Embiid sank 13 of 25 shots, scored 40 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Not bad for a guy playing with a small meniscus tear in his right knee.

