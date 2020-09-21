fall

The calm waters from a pond located between the north and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Rio Grande, reflect the bright colors of fall foliage along its banks. Monday November 6, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard)

With many people opting for stay trips and “staycations” this fall, New Jersey residents should have a plethora of options to enjoy the upcoming fall foliage.

The Granieri brothers of Linwood have overcome a difficult past to make names for themselves at ESPN.

In addition to aspirations of a world-class indoor water park, Philadelphia-based developer Bart Blatstein wants to construct a beach bar in front of his Showboat Atlantic City hotel.

Felipe Velazquez Maldonado, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, was presented with a Quilt of Valor on Sunday in honor of his service 77 years ago.

The New England Black Wolves of the National Lacrosse League selected St. Augustine Prep graduate Charlie Kitchen in the second round of this year's draft.

Charlie Kitchen.jpeg

Charlie Kitchen in action for the University of Delaware men’s lacrosse team. The 22-year-old from Marlton, Burlington County, was selected in the second round of the National Lacrosse League draft Friday, but he said he will play for the Blue Hens in 2021.

