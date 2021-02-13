Check out our concert listings for what's canceled and what's not

Ticket Information
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Further information on shows and schedules is available by calling box offices at the following numbers:
Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall: 609-348-7000
Bally’s: 609-340-2709
Borgata: 609-677-1000
Cape May Convention Hall: 609-884-9563
Caesars: 800-677-SHOW
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina: 800-777-8477
Grunin Center: 732-255-0500
Harrah’s Resort: 800-2-HARRAH
Landis Theater: 856-794-4100
Levoy Theater: 856-327-6400
Ocean City Music Pier: 609-525-9291
Resorts Casino Hotel: 800-322-SHOW
Tropicana: 609-340-4020
Week of Feb. 18, 2021
Sushi School, Hard Rock, Kuro, 2 p.m., Feb. 21, $55.
Motor City Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, various times, Feb. 13 through March 28, $29.
Glen Burtnik, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Feb. 19, $30.
Kiss the Sky – Jimi Hendrix Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Feb. 20, $25.
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 19 and 20, $69, $89. Postponed to Oct. 15 and 16, 2021.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Feb. 20, $40, $50, $60. Postponed to July 17, 2021.
Week of Feb. 25, 2021
Motor City Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, various times, Feb. 13 through March 28, $29.
Bark at the Moon – The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Feb. 26, $25.
Beginnings – The Chicago Tribute Band, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Feb. 27, $30.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5, 19, 20; 5 and 8 p.m., March 6, $99, $109, $129. RESCHEDULED TO JUNE 2021.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 24 through 28, Ticket price TBA. Postponed to April 7 through 11.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 26, $39, $59, $79. Postponed to Sept. 24, 2021.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra featuring Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra, Caesars, 7 p.m., Feb. 27, $45. Canceled
Week of March 4, 2021
Motor City Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, various times, Feb. 13 through March 28, $29.
The Legendary Pot Roast – Tribute to Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 5, $30.
Quiet Riot with HeadSoup, Landis Theater, 7 p.m., March 6, $79.
2021 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m., March 9, Ticket price TBA.
Broken Arrow – A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 5, $29, $34. Postponed from June 19, 2020.
Disco Ball Presents: The Jacksons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 6, $59, $79, $99, $125. Canceled.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5, 19, 20; 5 and 8 p.m., March 6, $99, $109, $129. RESCHEDULED TO JUNE 2021.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 5, $39, $49, $59. Postponed to Sept. 25.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., March 6, $59, $69. Postponed to Sept. 11, 2021.
Freestyle Free for All, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 5, $59, $79, $99, $125. Postponed to Nov. 13.
An Evening with William Shatner, Caesars, 9 p.m., March 5, $49.50, $64.50, $74.50. CANCELED. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.
Week of March 11, 2021
Motor City Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, various times, Feb. 13 through March 28, $29.
Gary Hoey, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 12, $30.
Live at the Fillmore – World’s Greatest Tribute to the Allman Brothers, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 13, $30.
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 14, $65, $89.50, $155. Rescheduled to Aug. 28.
Week of March 18, 2021
Best Friend’s Girl – The Cars Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 19, $25.
Fleetwood Macked – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 20, $30.
Motor City Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, various times, Feb. 13 through March 28, $29.
Lit in AC with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 20, $52, $72. POSTPONED from April 4, 2020.
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 20, $49, $55. Postponed to Feb. 19, 2022.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., Feb. 26 and 27, and March 5, 19, 20; 5 and 8 p.m., March 6, $99, $109, $129. RESCHEDULED TO JUNE 2021.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 20, $25, $35, $45. Postponed to July 9, 2021.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Carmen, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 20, 2021, $45. Canceled.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., March 17, $35. Postponed to Sept. 29, 2021.
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival March 2020, Showboat, March 26 through 28, $25 daily, $65 for three-day pass. Postponed to Sep. 3 through 5, 2021.
Week of March 25, 2021
Motor City Live, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, various times, Feb. 13 through March 28, $29.
Winslow – An Evening of the Eagles, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 27, $25.
Shawn Colvin: Steady on 30th Anniversary Tour, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., March 26, $35, $55, $135. Postponed to Spring 2022. More info TBA.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 26, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed to June 25.
Week of April 1, 2021
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 2, $55, $65, $85, $125. Postponed from Sept. 19.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 24 through 28, Ticket price TBA. Postponed to April 7 through 11.
Week of April 8, 2021
Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 9, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from June 5, 2020.
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 10, $25, $35, $40. Postponed to Oct. 9.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 7 p.m., April 10, 2021 $45. Canceled. To see if your even is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.
Daughtry, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 10, $55, $69. Canceled. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, April 9 and 10, $60, $115. Postponed to June 4 and 5.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones – A Tribute 2 Prince, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 10, $27. Postponed from April 17 and Aug. 14.
An Evening with Gladys Knight, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 10, $69, $79, $99. Postponed to Sept. 17, 2021.
Week of April 15, 2021
Green Day’s American Idiot, Landis Theater, multiple times, April 16 through May 1, $20.
Reefer Madness, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 20, $15.
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., April 17, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50. Postponed to Nov. 5.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 16, $32, $37. Postponed from March 27, 2020.
Laurel Canyon Band – A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 17, $30, $35. Postponed from Sept. 19.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 16, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed from 2020.
Week of April 22, 2021
Green Day’s American Idiot, Landis Theater, multiple times, April 16 through May 1, $20.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 24, $45, $49, $59. Rescheduled to Aug. 14, 2021.
Monsta X: 2021 World Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 23, $99, $119, $129, $149, $249. Rescheduled from June 19, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends, Caesars, 8 p.m., April 24, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 23, $59, $79, $99. Postponed to Oct. 29.
Destination Motown, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 24, $25. Postponed from May 24, 2020.
Week of April 29, 2021
Green Day’s American Idiot, Landis Theater, multiple times, April 16 through May 1, $20.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 1, 2021, $45. Canceled. To see if your even is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.
The E Street Shuffle presents Springsteen: A Timeline, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., May 1, $22, $27. Postponed from April 11 and Sept. 26, 2020.
The Best of The Eagles, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 1, $25. Postponed from March 21, 2020.
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., May 1, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed to Nov. 13.
Almost Queen – The Ultimate Queen Experience, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 1, $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $79.50. Postponed from Nov. 27, 2020.
Week of May 6, 2021
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia and Keith Sweat, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 8, $52, $67, $77. Postponed from May 9, 2020.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Resort, 9 p.m., May 7, $49.50, $59.50. Rescheduled from 2020.
Week of May 13, 2021
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 15, $35.
RAEL – The Music of Genesis, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 14, $25.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., May 14, $39, $44. Rescheduled from May 30, 2020.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 26, $38. Postponed from May 27, 2020.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 14; 3 and 8 p.m., May 15; and 3 p.m., May 16, $46, $56. Postponed to Sept. 17 through 19.
Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 14, $60, $75, $80, $85. Postponed from June 19 and Sept. 19.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 14, $50, $55, $60. Postponed from Oct. 30.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 14, $55, $65. Rescheduled to Aug. 28, 2021.
Week of May 20, 2021
The PettyBreakers – Tribute to Tom Petty, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., May 22, $29, $34. Postponed from Oct. 2, 2020.
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 22, $39, $49, $59. Postponed to Dec. 3.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s’, 8 p.m., May 21, $49.50, $64.50. Date changed from Oct. 30, 2021.
Week of May 27, 2021
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 28, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed to April 30, 2022.
Week of June 3, 2021
Jingo – The Santana Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., June 5, $30.
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones featuring Victor Wooten, Roy “Futureman” Wooten and Howard Levy, Levoy, 7 p.m., June 4, $55, $65. Postponed from May 31, 2020.
Hollywood Nights, Tropicana, 8 p.m., June 5, $25. Postponed from Feb. 6, 2021.
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 4 and 5, $60, $115. Postponed from April 9 and 10.
Week of June 10, 2021
Romeo Delight – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., June 12, $30.
AnimeNEXT 2020, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 11 through 13, $55, $50, $65, $70. Postponed from June 2020.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., June 12, $65, $75, $125, $150. Rescheduled to Dec. 4, 2021.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., June 11, $74, $95, $135. Postponed from June 11 and Oct. 30.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., June 11, 12, 18, 25, and 26; and 5 and 8 p.m., June 19. RESCHEDULED FROM MARCH 2021.
Week of June 17, 2021
Boardwalk Budz, Showboat, June 25 through 27, $25, $50, $60.
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 21, $49. Postponed from June 22, 2020.
Barefoot Country Music Festival, Wildwood Beach, June 17 through 20, $159, $299, $999. Postponed to Aug. 19 through 22.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 19, $59, $69, $79, $119. Postponed to Oct. 15.
Mandy Moore, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., June 19, $55, $59. Postponed from March 21, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Terry Fator, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 19, $45, $55, $65. Postponed from Nov. 13.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., June 11, 12, 18, 25, and 26; and 5 and 8 p.m., June 19. RESCHEDULED FROM MARCH 2021.
Week of June 24, 2021
Yakov Smirnoff, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 30, $42. Postponed from Sept. 23, 2020.
Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 28, $59, $79, $89. Postponed from 2020.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., June. 26, $25, $35, $45. Postponed from Sept. 26, 2020.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 25, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed from March 26.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., June 11, 12, 18, 25, and 26; and 5 and 8 p.m., June 19. RESCHEDULED FROM MARCH 2021.
Week of July 1, 2021
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 5, $35, $49. Postponed from July 6, 2020.
Don McLean, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 2, Ticket price TBA. Postponed from 2020.
Kreeps Comedy Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., July 3, $30. Postponed from April 4 and Oct. 30, 2020. Original tickets are still valid.
Week of July 8, 2021
Vixen, Landis Theater, 7 p.m., July 11, $49.
Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8 p.m., July 10, $79, $99, $149, $199. Postponed from July 11, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 12, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from July 13, 2020.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 9, $25, $35, $45. Postponed from March 20.
Quest for the Ring Championship, Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget, July 12 through 17, $5,000 per boat/general entry fee.
Week of July 15, 2021
Wynonna Judd, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 15, $75.
Sinatra & the Pops starring Peter Oprisko, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 17, $39. Postponed from July 11, 2020.
ACES Car Show, Showboat, 11 a.m., July 18 and 19, $15, $20.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 17, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79. Postponed from July 18, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Jim Breuer, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 16, $39, $45. Postponed from May 22 and Nov. 20.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 16, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from May 2, 2020.
Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., July 16, $39.50, $49.50, $55. Postponed from Dec. 19, 2020.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., July 17, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from Feb. 20.
Kick – The INXS Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 18, $30.
Quest for the Ring Championship, Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget, July 12 through 17, $5,000 per boat/general entry fee.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Week of July 22, 2021
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 23, $69, $89. Postponed from Aug. 21, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Chris D’Elia, Borgata, Event Center, 8 pm., July 24, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79. Canceled.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 23, $79, $99, $129. Postponed from Aug. 6, 2020.
Los Lobos, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 26, Ticket price TBA. Postponed from 2020.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 23, $45, $55. Postponed from Sept. 12.
Yachtley Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 24, $25. Postponed from Nov. 14, 2020.
Wu-Tang Clan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 23, $89, $129. Postponed from Nov. 6, 2020.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 24, $59, $69. Rescheduled from Feb. 6.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Week of July 29, 2021
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 30, $99, $149, $199. Postponed from April 11 & Aug. 8, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 31, $49, $59. Postponed from Aug. 1, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Aug. 2, $46.50, $59.50, $69.50. Postponed from July 20, 2020.
A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., July 30, $55, $70. Postponed from Oct. 24, 2020.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Aug. 5, 2021
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $185, $215, $235, $275. Postponed from Aug. 8, 2020.
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $59, $69, $84. Postponed from Aug. 1, 2020.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Week of Aug. 12, 2021
Wyclef Jean, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from Aug. 15, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15, $79. Postponed from Aug. 2020.
Trevor Noah, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 13, $79, $89, $109. Rescheduled from Aug. 14, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $45, $49, $59. Postponed from April 25, 2020, July 31, 2020 and April 24, 2021.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Week of Aug. 19, 2021
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $49, $59, $69, $79, $129. Postponed from Aug. 14, 2020.
John Legend: Bigger Love 2020 Tour with Special Guests The War and Treaty, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $103, $143, $173, $203. Postponed from Aug. 20, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Vanessa Williams, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $60. Postponed from Aug. 22, 2020.
The Marshall Tucker Band plus special guests Pure Prairie League, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 23, Ticket price TBA. Postponed from 2020.
An Evening with KISS, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $99, $149, $199, $299. Postponed from 2020.
Barefoot Country Music Festival with Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan & Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Wildwood Beach, Aug. 19 through 22, $159, $299, $999. Postponed from June 17 through 20.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Week of Aug. 26, 2021
Tom Segura, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from Aug. 15, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Puchi Anime Con Atlantic City!, Showboat, Aug. 28 and 29, $9.99, $14.99, $19.99, $24.99, $29.99, $74.99, $99.99, $124.99, $149.99, $199.99.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 28, $55, $65. Postponed from May 29 and Oct. 31, 2020 and May 14, 2021.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $30, $35. Postponed from Jan. 23, 2021.
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $65, $89.50, $155. Rescheduled from March 14.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Week of Sept. 2, 2021
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 4, $55, $65, $75. Postponed from July 11. Original tickets will be honored.
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival March 2020, Showboat, Sept. 3 through 5, $25 daily, $65 for three-day pass. Postponed from March 26 through 28.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
The Iron Maidens, Landis Theater, 7 p.m., Sept. 8, $30.
Week of Sept. 9, 2021
Deon Cole, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $49, $59. POSTPONED from May 9 and Oct. 3. Original tickets will be honored.
Three Dog Night, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $55, $60, $65, $75. Postponed from Sept. 12, 2020.
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon to 9 p.m., Sept. 11, 2021, Free.
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $39.50, $49.50. Postponed from Feb. 6, 2021.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $69. Postponed from March 6.
Week of Sept. 16, 2021
Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 9 p.m., Sept. 18, $74.50, $99.50, $129.50.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 17; 3 and 8 p.m., Sept. 18; and 3 p.m., Sept. 19, $46, $56. Postponed from May 14 through May 16.
An Evening with Gladys Knight, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $69, $79, $99. Postponed from April 10, 2021.
Week of Sept. 23, 2021
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, $35. Postponed from March 17, 2020.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79. Postponed from Feb. 26, 2021.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 25, $59, $69. Postponed from April 11 and Sept. 11.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from March 5.
Week of Sept. 30, 2021
Chris Stapleton with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 1, $69.75, $99.75. Postponed from Oct. 9, 2020.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., Oct. 2, $39, $44, $49. Canceled.
Styx, Tropicana, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, $75, $85, $95, $100. Postponed from 2020.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed from Jan. 9.
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $39, $45. Rescheduled from Jan. 29, 2021.
Week of Oct. 7, 2021
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $79, $89. Postponed from April 24 and Oct. 10. Original tickets are still valid.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s’, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $49.50, $64.50. Date changed to May 21, 2021.
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25, $35, $40. Postponed from April 10.
JC Cole & Folsom ’68 – Johnny Cash Tribute, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25.
Week of Oct. 14, 2021
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16, $69, $89. Postponed from Feb. 19 and 20, 2021.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $59, $69, $79, $119. Postponed from June 19.
Week of Oct. 28, 2021
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from April 23.
Week of Nov. 4, 2021
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 6, $29, $39. Postponed from July 11 and Nov. 14. Original tickets will be honored.
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 5, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50. Postponed from April 17.
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $34, $44. Rescheduled from Jan. 8, 2021.
Week of Nov. 11, 2021
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from May 1.
Freestyle Free for All, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $59, $79, $99, $125. Postponed from March 5.
Week of Dec. 2, 2021
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Caesars, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, 2021, $56.50, $71.50, $86.50.
Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 8, $42. Postponed from Dec. 9, 2020.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250. Postponed from Oct. 24, 2020.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $65, $75, $125, $150. Postponed from June 12, 2021.
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from May 22.
Week of Jan. 6, 2022
Jam On’s Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan 7 through 9, 2022, $20, $25.
Week of Feb. 17, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 19, 2022, $49, $55. Postponed from May 30, 2020 and March 20, 2021. Original tickets will be honored.
Week of April 28, 2022
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed from May 28, 2021.