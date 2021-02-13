Check out our concert listings for what's canceled and what's not

Week of April 1, 2021

The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 2, $55, $65, $85, $125. Postponed from Sept. 19.

Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 24 through 28, Ticket price TBA. Postponed to April 7 through 11.

Week of April 8, 2021

Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 9, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from June 5, 2020.

Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 10, $25, $35, $40. Postponed to Oct. 9.

Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 7 p.m., April 10, 2021 $45. Canceled. To see if your even is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.

Daughtry, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 10, $55, $69. Canceled. To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.