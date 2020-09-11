Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

CHASE YOUNG

Washington selected the defensive end from Ohio State with the second pick in last May’s draft. Young set an Ohio State single-season record with 16.5 sacks last season. He could be a problem for the reshuffled Eagles offensive line.

“We just kind of have to go off what he did in college and study his college tape to get a feel for him as a pass rusher, as a defensive end, an edge setter and go play,” Pederson said of Young.

