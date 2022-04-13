Chase Petty

Minor-league team: Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds)
Position: Pitcher
High school: Mainland Regional
Season: Second
2021 stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts with rookie league FCL Twins.
Career stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts.
Just the facts: He was selected 26th overall in the 2021. He made his pro debut at the end of the season. The Twins then traded Petty to the Reds for veteran pitcher Sonny Gray and another minor leaguer.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.