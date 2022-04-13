 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chase Petty

  • 0
MLB Baseball Draft

Mainland High School's Chase Petty puts on his jersey after being selected by the Minnesota Twins as the 26th pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Minor-league team: Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds)

Position: Pitcher

High school: Mainland Regional

Season: Second

2021 stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts with rookie league FCL Twins.

Career stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts.

Just the facts: He was selected 26th overall in the 2021. He made his pro debut at the end of the season. The Twins then traded Petty to the Reds for veteran pitcher Sonny Gray and another minor leaguer.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News