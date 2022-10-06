The Minnesota Twins regarded Chase Petty highly enough to make him their first-round pick in…
High school: Mainland Regional
Organization: Cincinnati Reds
Who he played for: Daytona Tortugas (A), Dayton Dragons (A+)
Minor league stats: 25 games (20 starts), 1-6, 3.48 ERA, 98 1/3 innings, 96 strikeouts
Season highlight: The 19-year-old righty picked up his first career minor league win in his last outing in September, when he threw five shutout innings and allowed just two hits with two strikeouts. ... He was traded before this season from the Minnesota Twins, who drafted him with the 26th overall pick in 2021.
