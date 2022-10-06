 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chase Petty

Chase Petty pitching for the Dayton Dragons (copy)

Mainland Regional graduate Chase Petty in action for the High-A Dayton Dragons in the Cincinnati Reds organization this season. Petty earned the first win of his minor league career Sept. 4.

High school: Mainland Regional

Organization: Cincinnati Reds

Who he played for: Daytona Tortugas (A), Dayton Dragons (A+)

Minor league stats: 25 games (20 starts), 1-6, 3.48 ERA, 98 1/3 innings, 96 strikeouts

Season highlight: The 19-year-old righty picked up his first career minor league win in his last outing in September, when he threw five shutout innings and allowed just two hits with two strikeouts. ... He was traded before this season from the Minnesota Twins, who drafted him with the 26th overall pick in 2021.

