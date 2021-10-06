Chase Petty

Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
Seasons: First season
2021 stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts with rookie league FCL Twins.
Career stats: Two games (one start), 0-0, 5.40 ERA, five innings, six strikeouts.
High school: Mainland Regional
Just the facts: He was selected 26th overall in this year's draft. He made his pro debut at the end of the season.
