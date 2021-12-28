Chase Petty becomes first-round pick

Chase Petty says he feels at home on the pitching mound.

Last spring, the recent Mainland Regional High School graduate’s house had a lot of visitors.

There were big league scouts behind home plate and fans that surrounded the field to watch the MLB Draft prospect with the fastball that sometimes reached triple digits.

Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.

The Somers Point resident is The Press Baseball Player of the Year and the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year.

The Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland pitcher with the 26th pick in the first round of the draft July 12. Petty was the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels chose Trout with the 25th pick in 2009.