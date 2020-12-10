Chase Lomax

 Skip to main content
St. Joseph

6-2 225 Sr. OL

Lomax was a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines. He made 41 tackles, 11 for losses, with three sacks on defense. Lomax will continue his career at Long Island University.

