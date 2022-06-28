 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte Walcoff

Mainland Regional

The senior led the team in goals (76) and points (95). She added 38 ground balls, 34 draw controls, 19 assists and 14 forced turnovers. She finished with a 72.2% shooting percentage. Walcoff finishes her career with 142 goals.

