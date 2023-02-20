SOMERS POINT – Charlie’s Bar has been an institution in Somers Point since 1944, drawing in quite the crowds for sports games, drinks at the bar and the food…specifically for their well-known wings and tenders.

The owners of Charlie’s have decided to temporary close for one full week with plans to resume normal hours at the beginning of March.

This “Winter Break” was announced on the bars Instagram and Facebook accounts on Feb. 20. Charlie’s will be closed for “a week to reboot and recharge,” the post said.

From Feb. 20 until March 2nd all Charlie’s employees can enjoy a short break and come back ready to tend to the masses that are sure to parade in as soon as the doors open back up.

“We appreciate your understanding and thank you all for the love and support. To our Charlie’s family staff, you make the establishment what it is today,” the social media post reads.