Charles Schreiner, Egg Harbor Township

Charles Schreiner mugshot headshot 2021

Schreiner

The sophomore was a key scorer for the Eagles (9-2), who finished third in the Elite 11. Won the 500-yard freestyle (4:42.23) in EHT’s 101-69 South Jersey Group A championship loss to top-ranked Cherry Hill East (13-0), the eventual state champion. At the MOC, Schreiner was fourth in the 500 freestyle (4:39.05) and tied for 11th in the 200 freestyle.

