We eat with our eyes.

We scan a still life of appetizing foods, the shapes, colors, presentation, and can savor the taste before the morsel reaches our palate. Food for the soul.

Artists have realized this for millennia. Cezanne, Van Gogh, and Michelangelo all saw the beauty of food and created masterpieces while looking at grapes, apples and cheese on a board.

No where is this more evident than the modern day charcuterie board which continues to be a food trend with a flood of social media posts from Instagram to TikTok and Pinterest.

“I think that it's not necessarily a trend, it's something that's just evolved,” says Sarah Cowan, owner of Cut and Board, in Cape May Court House. “I think the big reason it has evolved is because of social media. You can't just post an ugly photo of a cheese board anymore. You're not going to get any reaction. People eat with their eyes and a lot of people are realizing that. It's very aesthetically pleasing.”

Among its many offerings, Cut and Board specializes in charcuterie boards that delight the eye and simulate the palate. Cowan, also a freelance graphic and web designer, creates works of art with meat, cheese, fruit and a bevy of tasty ingredients on a board or in a box. She says the charcuterie board has changed dramatically from the 15th century French definition of preparing cured meats.

Charcuterie boards today are artful presentations that have morphed into a culinary marvel by including more finger foods like olives, nuts, dried fruit and dips. Beyond this, you can find charcuterie desert boards, breakfast boards and even vegan boards.

“It's a social piece. It's an introduction for any occasion,” adds Erin Adasczik, a professional chef and culinary educator from Egg Harbor Township, who also creates boards of wonder for private parties as a personal chef for Shore Chef.com. “You come into someone's house and see a beautiful board, and go ooh la la, this is wonderful. They see the meats, the cheeses, the different spreads, the crackers. It's an introduction to your party.”

In a practical sense, the charcuterie board is not only a statement piece but a real time-saver since it requires little to no cooking and can be assembled in advance of a dinner party in a relatively short amount of time. Plus, it can be left out for “grazing” for several hours.

Today, one word stands out when creating a well-made charcuterie board: presentation.

“I don't just place stuff on a board,” says Cowan. “It's very thoughtful. Anything that's a process like that is definitely art. And it's a way to express yourself. Clearly, I love colors and I love gardening, You can tell that just by looking at what I make.”

The process of creating a board is a varied as the chefs themselves.

“I have two rules,” explains Cowan. “Number one, there are no rules in charcuterie. You should do what you find to be pretty. Number two is no lone wolf. If you look at my boards you're not going to find one random strawberry, or one random blueberry. You need to put things in twos or threes, or more. If you don't it just looks thoughtless. It looks like you just took all your ingredients and just threw it in a box.”

Cowan starts with the cheeses and how she wants to display them, depending on the size of the board.

Then the meats, placed throughout the board. Then the dips, like honey, honey mustard or artisanal jellies, are placed to compliment the design that starts to form. After that comes the fruit and finish with garnish.

Adasczik likes to start with the olives and begin at one end of the board. Then she moves to the middle of the board to place her meats, cheeses fruits and dips. She suggests looking for patterns as you arrange your elements. By fanning out cheese cut in squares or triangles you can create diagonal lines or a snaking layout.

Both chefs agree to think of the placement of ingredients as a work in progress. Neither follows templates.

“As far as placing things, there's no structure,” says Cowan. “It's not like a puzzle. There's an order but not a specific spot where things go. I prefer color to be spread out.”

“You're painting a picture with your food, with your cheeses and meats, and trying to make it a beautiful scenery,” adds Adasczik. “When you have beauty people will say, I got to try this.”

One item you'll find on many boards is the salami or prosciutto rose that are a beautiful element and not as complicated to create as one might think. Cowan likes to use a champagne flute and fold a slice of salami halfway over the lip of the glass. Turn the glass a quarter turn and lay another slice partially overlapping the first and continue overlapping. The amount of slices will depend on the size of the glass. When you're satisfied with the amount, push your finger into the center of the glass and flip the glass over. Viola, a pretty rose will fall into your hand. Use the roses to fill in spaces or as accents with other ingredients.

Adasczik also suggests finding a “talking piece” to add to the board.

“Try to find something that people have never had before on the board. It's a talking piece, so they come back and say, what is this?”

She likes blueberry vanilla goat cheese as her go-to talking piece. Since it's a soft cheese, she puts it in the freezer before cutting with a sharp knife.

“It's an experience for the person eating it because they can experiment,” she says. “That's the whole point, to experiment.”

When selecting the types of cheeses for a board, Cowan says you don't have to be an expert. She likes to keep a mix of soft, hard and semi soft cheeses as well as a variety of flavors, from sharp to mild and something different, like a lemon ricotta, or an herb goat for people to experience, trying something new.

And don't think this is something made only for a party. At Cut and Board they offer smaller charcuterie in a cup, date night charcuteries for two in a box, and a Manly Man box or board with ingredients tailored for the boys. They also offer ready to bake brie and seasonal salads straight from Cowan's garden.

“I love food, I love bringing people together,” Cowan says. “This is the centerpiece. Who needs flowers when you have a charcuterie board.”