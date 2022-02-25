Chance is energetic and playful!. He will need and active home with lots of exercise. View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullyin…
SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years, with more to come.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Sup…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Two people and a pet were killed over the weekend when a fire decimated a home in the township.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted last week to adopt a pair of ordinances expanding the number of alcohol license…
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.
WILDWOOD — A national organization of Native Americans is calling on the school district to change the name and logo of its sports team.
Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that as of March 7, masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for s…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.