 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Regional (6-1) at Lacey Township (4-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday
0 comments

Central Regional (6-1) at Lacey Township (4-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday

Central Regional (6-1) at Lacey Township (4-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday

These teams were once Thanksgiving rivals and are both headed toward the South Jersey Group IV playoffs this season. Lacey beat Central 28-7 last year. Lacey quarterback Noah Brunatti threw for 129 yards and two TDs in last week’s 27-21 win over Colts Neck.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News